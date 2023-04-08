5 Smart Plug Tips That Could Save You A Ton Of Money

If you've been hanging around the smart home world, you've probably heard a lot of buzz about smart plugs, or you might already own some. These nifty devices are easily one of the cheapest ways to convert your living space into a smart home. For as low as $8 apiece, you can turn any of your 'dumb' devices into devices that connect to the internet.

For instance, if you have an old electric fan, plug it into a smart plug, and voila! You can start controlling it without having to go near it at all. Space heaters, coffee pots, toasters, and many more devices can be controlled from your smartphone or scheduled to power on at a specific time.

But more than just making your life easier, these smart devices are beneficial for another critical reason: energy conservation. We'll walk through five tips you can apply to your smart plugs to conserve energy use and save money.