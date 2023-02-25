5 Great Google Home Features & Commands You Should Be Using

Google Home has transformed millions of households across the globe since its release in 2016, providing homeowners with smart capabilities that streamline and simplify people's daily lives. What makes it such a nifty device to have around the house is the fact that you simply give it voice commands, and it can do your bidding.

As a speaker, you can use Google Home for playing music from Spotify or casting audio from your phone or laptop. As a smart device, however, you have a wider range of functionalities at your fingertips like setting alarms or getting answers to both silly and serious questions.

But these are just scratching the surface. There are a lot more great commands and features hidden in this compact device that you should make the most out of, from broadcasting messages to playing games. Here are five of the best ones you need to try to take your Google Home experience to the next level.