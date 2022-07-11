Things You Never Knew Your Smart Clock Could Do

One of the best features of Lenovo's smart clock is something that can answer every burning question: a built-in Google Assistant. Most are aware of the funny uses for Google Assistant, like requesting a funny story, but there are quite a few practical uses, as well.

You can get handy local info, like the current weather in your area, restaurants of a certain cuisine near you, or what the hours of operation are for a business. If you commute to work and have your work address saved in your Google Maps account, you can ask Google Assistant what traffic looks like on your way to work for an accurate estimate of when you should leave home.

One of the most useful ways to incorporate Google Assistant into your life is with reminders and calendar events. We often don't want to go through the process of creating a reminder on our phones and end up forgetting things, but you can just ask Google Assistant to do it for you and never have to lift a finger.

Google Assistant is also capable of telling you the answer to pretty much anything you'd regularly search on your internet browser. For example, you can ask for the definition of a word, a tip calculation, unit conversions, a certain word or phrase translated into a different language, and so much more. You can even ask Google Assistant to add an item to your grocery list if you use Google Express.