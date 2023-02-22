10 Cool And Unexpected Uses For Smart Plugs

By this point, the smart home revolution is in full swing. Rather than the paradigm-shattering technological explosion we might have imagined, the integration of connected technologies into the home happened gradually. Almost before we knew it, the internet of things was all around us. Today, you can get smart light bulbs, smart doorbells, a smart thermostat, and a smart coffee maker. You can control your washer, dryer, stove, and dishwasher with your phone or voice controls. You can close the blinds, lock the doors, and feed the fish all from the comfort of your bed or while away on vacation. Ain't the future grand?

If you're looking to get in on the action and start incorporating smart tech into your home, smart plugs are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to jump in. While the options for smart tech are seemingly endless (and some of them are pretty weird) achieving the smart home of your dreams might mean replacing all of the stuff you already own. Conversely, smart plugs allow you to upgrade just about any gadget you already have at hand.

Attaching your analog gadgets to a smart plug will give you the connectivity you're looking for without breaking the bank. In fact, they might even save you money in the long term, all while making your life a little more convenient.