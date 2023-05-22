Cadillac Escalade IQ EV Confirmed As Next Luxury Electric SUV

Cadillac's most memorable SUV is going electric, with the automaker confirming today that the Escalade IQ will make its debut later in 2023. It's the third EV that Cadillac has announced so far and will follow the Lyriq crossover and the super-luxury Celestiq, the company's bespoke electric sedan. However, it's hard to argue that the Escalade IQ isn't the most important EV that we've seen from Cadillac so far.

Details on the new electric SUV are currently in short supply. Basically, Caddy is confirming that it'll be using the IQ brand — which it used first on the Lyriq — on its luxury SUV. The Escalade IQ will deliver "the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years," the automaker said in a statement.

Although not specified, it's almost certain to use the Ultium electric vehicle architecture that General Motors has developed for its EVs. That's a highly modular platform, intended to be customizable for front, rear, and all-wheel drive vehicles, with varying levels of power and battery capacity. That's allowed GM to position its EVs across different price points, even as it axes its non-Ultium (and most affordable) electric models.