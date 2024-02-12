5 Electric Trucks That Don't Get Enough Attention
Electric pickup trucks are getting more popular these days, and rightfully so because they've come a long way from being just an idea to now being a big part of the truck market. This change happened because people wanted trucks that didn't harm the environment and because the technology in these trucks got a lot better. They can go further on a single charge, and people are starting to see how useful they can be. Plus, they can do a lot of the same things that normal trucks can do, but they're cleaner and can save you money in the long run.
But when people talk about electric trucks, they usually only mention a few popular ones, like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet Silverado EV. These trucks are great, but there are other electric trucks out there that don't get as much attention.
So, it's about time we talk about these other trucks. They might not be as well-known, but they have cool features and a lot to offer. Some have really good battery life. Others are doing new things that could change trucks in the future or just trucks with great potential that you should probably keep an eye on. This article is about what these trucks are and why they are special.
Fisker Alaska EV
The Fisker Alaska electric pickup truck is a new EV set to hit the roads in 2025 that should be on your radar but probably isn't. What makes the Alaska stand out is its truck bed. It can grow from 4.5 feet to a huge 9.2 feet, thanks to a clever design they call the Houdini rear door technology. This feature not only makes mid-size pickup enthusiasts happy but also challenges full-size competitors.
Powering the Alaska are two battery choices — 75 kWh and 113 kWh, offering a range of 230 to 340 miles. It's also pretty quick, getting from zero to 60 mph in anywhere from 3.9 to 7.2 seconds, depending on the variant, according to Fisker. Inside, Alaska is all about being useful and comfortable. It's got a big armrest, a giant cup holder, and even a place to put a cowboy hat, based on one review from Car and Driver.
Price-wise, it starts at around $45,400, which puts it in a good spot in the market. It also isn't that big of an ask when Fisker goes as far as to say that Alaska will be the world's most sustainable pickup truck. Fisker also provides you with the option to reserve your first Alaska for $250 on fiskerinc.com and a fully refundable $100 for the second.
GMC Sierra EV
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV is by no means an underrated truck, but we believe that it is not getting the love it deserves. This truck is part of GMC's electric lineup, which already includes the more popular Hummer EV Pickup and SUV.
At the very top of the Sierra EV lineup is the Denali Edition 1, which competes with EVs like the F-150 Lightning. It costs over $100,000 and has the performance to match — a 754-horsepower dual-motor setup that propels it to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. This model is exclusively a crew cab with a nearly 6-foot bed. The Sierra EV's performance owes thanks to its Ultium battery platform, promising an estimated range of 400 miles on a full charge. This range is complemented by a 350 kW fast-charging capability, allowing for about 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
The interior is just as great; the cabin features high-end materials like open-pore wood and aluminum accents, paired with a large 16.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. You also get the Super Cruise hands-free driving system, which can be very convenient on mapped highways. The truck includes features like a MultiPro tailgate and a mid-gate function, expanding cargo capacity for longer items as well. As the Sierra EV rolls out early this year, followed by more accessible models like the AT4 and Elevation, GMC is going to be one manufacturer that enthusiasts will watch closely in the electric vehicle space.
Canoo EV
The Canoo EV pickup truck is another cool new electric truck that's getting people talking, but not enough, especially considering its fresh design compared to the competition. But of course, there's more to the truck than the unique look — it features an extendable truck bed, which stretches from 6 to 8 feet, and also includes modular dividers.
While the Lifestyle Vehicle SUV from the same company offers up to 350 horsepower, the pickup aims higher, targeting over 500 horsepower. That's a lot of power. This kind of ambition puts it in the league of heavyweights like Ford's F-150 Lightning, albeit with a more compact frame. The vehicle also offers a choice between rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. When it comes to the battery, Canoo estimates the pickup will deliver a range of over 200 miles on a full charge. While it falls short of the Ford F-150 Lightning's 320-mile range, it meets the basic requirements for urban and light off-road use.
Inside the truck, things are simple but smart. For example, the traditional dashboard is replaced by a digital-display instrument panel, and the unique rectangular steering wheel also drives this point home. They also use recycled materials inside the truck, like PET bottles and car tires. Canoo is seemingly ticking all the right boxes for these pickups, which makes you wonder why this truck isn't as anticipated as it's supposed to be. The company was supposed to start shipping by the end of 2023. Missing that deadline, it's fingers crossed for 2024.
Lordstown Endurance
Lordstown Motors has had a rough couple of years — financial struggles, legal issues, and an SEC investigation over misleading investor communications. Despite these challenges, the company came up with the Lordstown Endurance, a decent electric truck. So, why does "decent" deserve a spot among "great" electric trucks that don't get enough attention? Because Lordstown Motors is filing for bankruptcy, and there's a lot of potential for a buyer to buy the company and make the Endurance great.
Design-wise, the Endurance doesn't stray far from traditional pickup aesthetics. The interior doesn't have fancy seats or tech stuff like other trucks. But it's got what you need for a work truck. Performance-wise, the Endurance is powered by a four-motor hub system, delivering a combined 440 horsepower. However, this setup doesn't quite match the acceleration of its competition, estimated at 6.3 seconds for 0-60 mph. Towing capacity stands at 8,000 pounds, respectable but not class-leading. The truck's 109.0-kWh battery pack offers a range of about 200 miles, a figure that falls short of some competitors. Charging doesn't take too long, though; it takes about 45 minutes to get to 80%. The price is a bit high at around $65,000.
All this is not to say that the Endurance is bad — it just wasn't made for the everyday pickup owner. It has all the workings of a good electric pickup but needs that extra push to go the distance, and the next buyer might be the one to do it. This truck deserves attention solely for the potential it has.
RAM 1500 REV
The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is RAM's first big step into electric vehicles, and it's quite interesting but not as famous as it should be. This truck starts at around $58,000, with the more premium trims going up to $85,000. It looks tough like the usual RAM trucks but has cool LED lights for a modern touch. The REV comes with a choice of two batteries — the smaller 168-kWh battery is expected to deliver up to 350 miles of range, while the larger 229-kWh option aims for an impressive 500 miles. This range capability places the 1500 REV at a significant advantage, even overshadowing some of its rivals.
When it comes to performance, the REV manages to output 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. It also charges fast — if you're in a hurry, it can charge about 100 miles in just 10 minutes. Its four-wheel steering and adjustable air suspension are also a big plus for pickup truck enthusiasts. The interior of the 1500 REV doesn't skimp on luxury and convenience. The vehicle also has high-tech infotainment features, with dual 14.5-inch touchscreens and integration with both Android and Apple systems. Interestingly, the absence of a traditional engine has been cleverly used to maximize storage space by including a powered frunk.
RAM has a reputation to maintain as a workhorse pickup truck, and the REV definitely delivers, with its towing capacity peaking at 14,000 pounds and a payload of 2,700 pounds. With a spec sheet as impressive as this, the 1500 REV deserves attention.