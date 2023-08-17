The Fisker Alaska Electric Pickup Truck Sounds Too Good To Be True

The Alaska will feature Fisker's FM31 platform, and buyers will have two battery options to choose from: the 75 kWh pack or the more substantial 113 kWh offering. The range will depend on which of those two you select, but Fisker has noted an overall estimated range of 230 miles to 340 miles. The 17.4-foot truck will be perked atop 20-inch or 22-inch wheels, depending on which the buyer chooses.

Though the figures can't be firmly pinned down yet, as estimates are prone to change, the company is suggesting the zero to 60 mph acceleration rate will fall between 3.9 and 7.2 seconds. Those key details aside, Fisker has also teased some interesting design elements that may appeal to those in need of a work truck: a storage spot for work gloves, a singular "big gulp cupholder," a dedicated storage spot in the center armrest (Fisker suggests you could store pens and a flashlight there), and, uniquely enough, a "cowboy hat holder."

As previously announced, the base Alaska model will start at $45,400 and you can reserve one for $250. Assuming you do put down a reservation, you should expect to wait a while — Fisker says production won't kick off until the first quarter of 2025.