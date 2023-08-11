New Fisker Ronin EV Supercar Details Reveal Super-Exclusivity
California automaker Fisker has announced some exciting new details about its upcoming electric supercar convertible, the Fisker Ronin Super GT. Of particular interest is the very limited production run Fisker has planned: there will be only 999 units built. The company started taking reservations from prospective early buyers last week, asking $2,000 to reserve one of the EV units with another $1,000 on top of that if you want a pair. That's a drop in the bucket, though, as each unit will come with the $385,000 price tag revealed earlier this month.
If the price is of no concern, your money will net you a supercar powered by an integrated battery pack — one that will, if the company's estimation is correct, give drivers a 600-mile range. Living up to its supercar name, this model will also tip over 1,000 horsepower — again, if the company's estimate proves to be accurate — and it'll do so atop a set of 23-inch carbon fiber wheels. According to Fisker, its upcoming supercar will be able to propel itself to up to 170 mph and, possibly, boast a two-second acceleration rate from zero to 60 mph.
What we know about the Fisker Ronin convertible
When Fisker first revealed the Ronin supercar, it said the EV will pack a trio of motors responsible for the anticipated 1,000+ horsepower. The company also noted at the time that this vehicle will have five seats and four doors. While it's still yet to be seen whether the California company manages to hit its targets, Fisker is back with some additional information.
The model's two back doors will feature a butterfly design, and as you'd expect from an EV supercar, there will be smartphone access to all four doors. The carbon fiber wheels will be joined by what Fisker calls a "unique aluminum space frame" for the body. The company apparently isn't ready to show off the interior quite yet, but Fisker does say that buyers can expect an instrument cluster at the driver's seat, as well as a 17.1-inch display and the use of "innovative recycled and sustainable materials."
As for the convertible aspect of the Ronin, Fisker says it went with a retractable hardtop design. The company makes sure to point out that as far as supercars go, getting four doors and five seats is unique among its kind. Even if you don't plan to take the entire family out for a spin, you can at least rest assured there will be enough room for a suitcase. The first Ronin deliveries are expected to happen in the second half of 2025.