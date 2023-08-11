New Fisker Ronin EV Supercar Details Reveal Super-Exclusivity

When Fisker first revealed the Ronin supercar, it said the EV will pack a trio of motors responsible for the anticipated 1,000+ horsepower. The company also noted at the time that this vehicle will have five seats and four doors. While it's still yet to be seen whether the California company manages to hit its targets, Fisker is back with some additional information.

Fisker

The model's two back doors will feature a butterfly design, and as you'd expect from an EV supercar, there will be smartphone access to all four doors. The carbon fiber wheels will be joined by what Fisker calls a "unique aluminum space frame" for the body. The company apparently isn't ready to show off the interior quite yet, but Fisker does say that buyers can expect an instrument cluster at the driver's seat, as well as a 17.1-inch display and the use of "innovative recycled and sustainable materials."

As for the convertible aspect of the Ronin, Fisker says it went with a retractable hardtop design. The company makes sure to point out that as far as supercars go, getting four doors and five seats is unique among its kind. Even if you don't plan to take the entire family out for a spin, you can at least rest assured there will be enough room for a suitcase. The first Ronin deliveries are expected to happen in the second half of 2025.