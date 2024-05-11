The Downward Spiral Of DeSoto: Where It All Went Bad

There have been plenty of brand casualties in over a century of automobile production. Some cars caught the public's eye and shined, only to vanish into obscurity, quickly becoming collector's items of the past. DeSoto was a brand that lasted 31 years and saw some of its highest popularity in the late 1950s, only to be retired forever shortly thereafter in 1960. With impressive models like the Fireflite and Adventurer Convertible, how did everything come to a crashing halt, leaving DeSoto nothing but a distant memory?

The brains behind the creation of DeSoto was Walter Chrysler, and he planned to conquer the mid-tier car market. Aptly named after a famous Spanish conquistador, the automobile brand was poised to impact the industry in its inaugural production year of 1929. According to Salt River Stories, the first DeSoto cars were $845, and would claim a sales record for a new model with numbers over 80,000cars sold. This record would go on to stand for 31 years.

Unfortunately, despite its early success and soaring demand in 1957 with the impressive Adventurer — a member of the Mopar family — several factors worked against DeSoto, ultimately defeating it just as it seemed the brand was on top. Despite owning DeSoto, Chrysler steered customers toward other options that offered more features for less money. As if internal competition wasn't enough, trouble in the factory caused apprehension toward the brand.