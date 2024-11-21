What Is The Subaru Wilderness Package And Which Models Have It?

With its varied assortment of vehicles, Subaru has risen through the ranks to become a reliable and widely trusted name in the automobile world. Models like the Subaru Outback and the Subaru Forester have been constants on roadways everywhere for years, and some have even frequented areas far less paved. There are plenty of Subarus out there that are excellent for off-roading, and the manufacturer has more than taken note of the demand for such vehicles. Thus, a new designation was born to let drivers know they're in the perfect ride for these off-the-beaten-path expeditions: Subaru Wilderness.

Advertisement

Subaru Wilderness launched back in 2022 and wasted no time turning heads. This trim variety was created with off-roading in mind, coming in with a host of notable features and improvements in this regard. Increased ground clearance makes driving over bumpy, uneven terrain easier. Stronger roof rails mean increased amounts of cargo can be lugged around. More durable cladding covers the exterior of Wilderness vehicles for added protection. The list of enhancements and tweaks for the benefit of those who wish to go where few have gone before is as extensive as it is impressive.

So, if you're an avid adventurer who's looking for a new set of wheels to take on all kinds of expeditions, what kinds of Subaru models can come with the Wilderness package?

Advertisement