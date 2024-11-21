What Is The Subaru Wilderness Package And Which Models Have It?
With its varied assortment of vehicles, Subaru has risen through the ranks to become a reliable and widely trusted name in the automobile world. Models like the Subaru Outback and the Subaru Forester have been constants on roadways everywhere for years, and some have even frequented areas far less paved. There are plenty of Subarus out there that are excellent for off-roading, and the manufacturer has more than taken note of the demand for such vehicles. Thus, a new designation was born to let drivers know they're in the perfect ride for these off-the-beaten-path expeditions: Subaru Wilderness.
Subaru Wilderness launched back in 2022 and wasted no time turning heads. This trim variety was created with off-roading in mind, coming in with a host of notable features and improvements in this regard. Increased ground clearance makes driving over bumpy, uneven terrain easier. Stronger roof rails mean increased amounts of cargo can be lugged around. More durable cladding covers the exterior of Wilderness vehicles for added protection. The list of enhancements and tweaks for the benefit of those who wish to go where few have gone before is as extensive as it is impressive.
So, if you're an avid adventurer who's looking for a new set of wheels to take on all kinds of expeditions, what kinds of Subaru models can come with the Wilderness package?
Several Subaru vehicles come with Wilderness variants
As mentioned previously, the start of the Subaru Wilderness label dates to 2022 when the trim option debuted to shake up the brand's catalog. The year's Outback kicked off the initiative, though it didn't take long for another established Subaru vehicle to get its own Wilderness variant that year. The 2022 Forester followed suit, with the Wilderness package sticking around into 2023. Yet again, the Outback and Forester models that year carried the torch, though they wouldn't be the only ones to do so for long.
Now in 2024, a couple years into the Wilderness' run, once again Subaru's staple models can be equipped with this heavy-duty package, along with one newcomer to the style. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, 2024 Forester Wilderness, and 2024 Outback Wilderness are all available and ready to take on roads less traveled. The 2025 Crosstrek Wilderness and the 2025 Outback Wilderness are also drivable realities, carrying the variety into the new year. Unfortunately, at the time of publication, a 2025 Forester Wilderness has yet to be announced.
Seeing as the Wilderness upgrade package has endured for a few years now, it's fair to say there's some amount of demand out there for it. Thus, what could one expect to pay for such a model at this point?
What does a Subaru Wilderness model cost?
If you're looking to get a newer Subaru Wilderness model, you'll have to shell out some serious cash to get ahold of one. The 2025 Outback Wilderness has an MSRP of $39,960, while the 2025 Crosstrek Wilderness starts at $32,495. As for 2024 models, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness MSRPs for $32,195, the 2024 Forester Wilderness retails for $34,920, and the 2024 Outback Wilderness will set you back approximately $39,960.
When it comes to slightly older Wilderness models, prices fluctuate a slight bit. Going into the 2023 model year, the Outback Wilderness had an MSRP of $39,670, though Kelly Blue Book estimates a fair price is between $35,642 and $37,867. That year's Forester Wilderness cost $35,545 initially with a KBB fair price range of $31,865 to $33,816. You're likely to see a dip in prices for the 2022 model year, with the KBB range for the Forester Wilderness being $24,595 to $28,591 and that of the Outback Wilderness sitting at $25,790 to $28,507 on KBB.
On the whole, they're far from the cheapest Subaru offerings or vehicles in general currently available. Still, at the end of the day, if you're in need of a ride that can take on all the trials and tribulations that lie beyond the pavement, Subaru's Wilderness rides are undoubtedly worth considering.