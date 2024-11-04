The Best Subaru Models For Off-Roading

Subaru is well known for its adventurous vehicles. All-wheel drive has been standard on most of its models for decades now and many Subaru models are available with all the equipment you need to go scooting up a fire road at your nearest OHV area. More than just dirt-road capable though, several Subarus take off-roading seriously.

I've spent over 15 years testing and reviewing cars and in that time I've taken several run-of-the-mill bone-stock Subarus, with no modifications, up and down difficult mountain trails, through mud and water, and deep into the wilderness. I've always been impressed by my experiences in Subaru SUVs when taking them off road, and aside from a few operator errors, they've held up to any abuse I've thrown at them. It's unlikely that you're going to do much Rubicon-rock-crawling (which I've also done) in a stock Subie, but that's not the goal of most of my off-roading anyway.

To start, we should throw out the road-going models — we liked the Impreza in our review, and the BRZ's new performance trim sounds impressive, but they're clearly meant for on-road adventures. Same goes for the WRX these days. Instead, we're looking at the all-wheel drive SUVs designed with trail-traversing in mind. Lots of ground clearance, impressive off-road software and hardware, and a fondness for the outdoors are all prerequisites to gain a spot here. Several Subaru models fit this description, so let's take a closer look at what each provides, and see how they stack up.

