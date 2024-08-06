Subaru Outback Vs Forester: What's The Difference Between These Crossovers?

Subaru is known for making off-road lifestyle vehicles, and they offer two crossover SUVs at a similar price point — the Outback and the Forester. So, if you're shopping for a new Subaru SUV, you might be a bit confused as to what are the differences between the Outback and the Forester and which should you get.

Both cars have a sub-$30,000 base price, while their top trims land between $39,995 and $42,795. The $2,800 difference for the highest variants might be a bit steep if you're paying for it in cash, but this is a tiny difference if you will finance or lease the car. Furthermore, the priciest Subaru Outback has a different engine. If you pick the top Outback variant that has the same engine as the Forester (which only has one engine option), the most expensive Outback trim would be $40,345, which is only a $350 difference from the most expensive Forester.

With that in mind, let's look at both models and check out their differences. From there, we will answer a couple of questions which will hopefully help you make up your mind. That way, you can get the Subaru crossover SUV that will fit your lifestyle best.

