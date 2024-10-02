2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain Review: With A Wagon This Good, Who Needs An SUV

If an SUV can also be a coupe, then why can't a wagon be an SUV? With the modern auto industry having jettisoned anything so straightforward as words having specific meanings any more, classification across segments can effectively be whatever you want them to be — or, what might actually sell cars.

Advertisement

And so, since American drivers still harbor problematic resentments toward wagons, the 2024 Mercedes E450 All-Terrain takes the same approach as we've seen Volvo, Audi, and others adopt with their counterparts: pretend they're actually just a different type of SUV. Targeted at the sort of luxury car drivers for whom practicality is often more an aesthetic selling point than something applied, the All-Terrain (like Volvo's Cross Country and Audi's All-Road) is lifted, just slightly, bulked out, just slightly, and generally left more burly, just slightly, in the name of straddling two categories (yes, just slightly).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Some of those elements mix aesthetics with a little more practicality, like the chunkier bumpers, chrome side sills, and extra wheel cladding. You could, at least, make an "it's extra protection" argument, even if the thought of actually scratching or scraping the All-Terrain's sculpted bodywork is enough to bring tears to the eyes.

Advertisement