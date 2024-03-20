The 2025 Mercedes GLC PHEV Electric SUV Is Coming To The US: Why That's A Good Thing

Mercedes-Benz seems to be doubling down on its plug-in hybrid efforts in the North American market of late. A little over a week after the company announced the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid sedan, the German automobile marque has followed that up with the launch of the 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV in the country. Interestingly, Mercedes already sells a mild-hybrid variant of the GLC 300 in the U.S. that features a 2-liter, 255 hp ICE engine.

The 2025 GLC 350e retains the same design language, features, and options as its ICE counterpart while also adding a bunch of EV-focused features. Being a plug-in hybrid, the car continues to use the familiar 2-liter engine as its ICE counterpart, albeit with lower power figures (201 hp as opposed to 255 hp). However, with output from the 134 hp electric motor, the combined power output on the GLC 350e goes up to 313 hp. The combined torque figure — at 406 lb-ft — is much higher than that of the ICE variant, which generates 295 lb-ft of torque between 2,000-3,200 rpm.

This hybrid powertrain combination is good enough to propel the car to an electronically limited top speed of 135 mph. In pure EV mode, the top speed drops to a relatively sedate 87 mph. With a claimed 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e PHEV is slightly slower than its ICE counterpart, which does the same in roughly 6.2 seconds.