2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Proves Plug-In Hybrids Have More Fun

If you have been holding off purchasing the Mercedes-AMG E 53 for a while now, what we're about to tell you next should make you happy. The popular four-door car has arguably been among the most sought-after sedans in the market thanks to its powerful 3-liter, six-cylinder, 429 hp engine. For its next generation, the car is getting even more powerful. While cars getting more powerful over successive generations is hardly surprising, what has changed this time around is the fact that the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 will be offered in a hybrid avatar for the first time.

While the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid retains its much-loved six-cylinder engine, it now makes 443 hp of power — 14 more than the outgoing model. The car also gets an additional boost from a 161-hp electric motor that takes up the power figures from 429hp on the older model to 577 hp on the 2025 model. This new powertrain combination lets the car achieve a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds (compared to 4.3 seconds on the 2023 model). The electric motor draws power from a 400-volt, 28.6 kWh battery.

The car gets a Race Start mode in which the power output increases to 604hp, helping bring the 0-60mph time down to 3.7 seconds. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid also hits an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph. Like other plug-in hybrid cars, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid can also be operated in pure EV mode. However, the top speed in this mode is capped at 87 miles. The electric EPA range for the car has yet to be announced.