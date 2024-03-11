2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Proves Plug-In Hybrids Have More Fun
If you have been holding off purchasing the Mercedes-AMG E 53 for a while now, what we're about to tell you next should make you happy. The popular four-door car has arguably been among the most sought-after sedans in the market thanks to its powerful 3-liter, six-cylinder, 429 hp engine. For its next generation, the car is getting even more powerful. While cars getting more powerful over successive generations is hardly surprising, what has changed this time around is the fact that the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 will be offered in a hybrid avatar for the first time.
While the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid retains its much-loved six-cylinder engine, it now makes 443 hp of power — 14 more than the outgoing model. The car also gets an additional boost from a 161-hp electric motor that takes up the power figures from 429hp on the older model to 577 hp on the 2025 model. This new powertrain combination lets the car achieve a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds (compared to 4.3 seconds on the 2023 model). The electric motor draws power from a 400-volt, 28.6 kWh battery.
The car gets a Race Start mode in which the power output increases to 604hp, helping bring the 0-60mph time down to 3.7 seconds. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid also hits an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph. Like other plug-in hybrid cars, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid can also be operated in pure EV mode. However, the top speed in this mode is capped at 87 miles. The electric EPA range for the car has yet to be announced.
What else is new on the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid?
Powering the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid's electric motors is a 400-volt, 28.6 kWh battery, of which 21.2 kWh of the total battery capacity is available for everyday driving. With the car now making more power than before, Mercedes-AMG has also revised the body shell to offer more rigidity.
While the overall design language remains largely unchanged, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid does get several unique design elements that range from wider front fenders and an illuminated AMG-specific radiator trim with vertical slats. The car also gets a revised front fascia with redesigned outer air inlets. The design of the central lower inlet has also been changed. Then there are badges at the front and rear fenders to make it amply evident that you're looking at the hybrid variant of the car.
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid will also be offered with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package which gets a few additional extras like an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, a larger composite brake system, an electronically controlled locking rear differential, and a Race Start mode that promises better performance. In addition to this, Mercedes-AMG also intends to launch a Special "Edition 1" variant of the car that will have additional extras including new paint schemes, better-looking 21-inch alloys, and a prominent "Edition" branding across the board.
While Mercedes-AMG has yet to reveal the revised prices for the 2025 E 53 Hybrid, we expect it to start higher than the current 2023 model which starts at $84,500. The company has confirmed that the car will reach U.S. dealerships later this year.