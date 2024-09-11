2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Review: Why No V6 Is No Big Deal

As electrification makes inroads to just about every vehicle segment, it's time for new twists on old recipes. Reaping the rewards of instant e-torque and clever packaging are performance vehicles like the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. Fresh to the U.S. this year, it ditches the mild-hybrid V6 of the prior generation for a smaller, but more electric-boosted engine that bests its predecessor on horsepower.

That's clever, but the GLC 43 Coupe doesn't exist in a vacuum. Its premium price tag — from $70,600 plus $1,150 destination — pits it against esteemed rivals from BMW and others, each promising their own blend of utility, speed, and style.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At this point, you probably know whether you appreciate the swooping profiles of SUVs-that-pretend-they're-coupes, or if you think they're ridiculous. The GLC looks a little turtle-like from some angles, but it wears its $1,600 21-inch AMG black alloys nicely and has a visual beefiness that I think works well overall.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As is usually the case, you sacrifice some practicality in the name of distinctive design. Rear headroom dips by about an inch and a half, compared to the GLC SUV, while the 19.2 cu-ft of trunk space is 2.7 cu-ft down. That said, the rear bench is still adult-scaled, and the loss of cargo space is primarily above the beltline; you'll mainly miss it if you tend to load up your SUV to the hilt. Drop the rear seats and the trunk expands to 52.6 cu-ft.

