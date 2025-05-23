How Does The 2026 Subaru Outback Compare To Its Earlier Models?

At the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Subaru unveiled the 2026 Subaru Outback. The company, which will continue to sell the 2025 model year Outback to consumers for some time, shared more details of the updated, seventh generation model in April 2025.

While Subaru has long classified the Outback as an SUV, some might know that it, in fact, started life as a station wagon. Over six generations, the Outback underwent a slow, steady transition, becoming more SUV-like with each passing iteration. The vehicle has also been a success for Subaru in the U.S., with sales numbers exceeding 3 million units over the past three decades.

The 2026 Outback – the seventh iteration — is the most SUV-like version of the vehicle. The new model looks starkly different from its predecessor and now features an upright SUV stance, with all the older station wagon design elements almost completely gone. Among the more notable design elements on the 2026 Subaru Outback include the new vertically placed headlights, the more upright textured front fascia, and a flatter roofline. The grille is also substantially larger than the older model, adding to the butch SUV look.

The refreshed look of the 2026 Outback carries on to the rear, where the vehicle gets a redesigned taillamp design. The rear glass also has a steeper rake that allows for more cargo storage inside. While it retains Subaru's familiar star cluster emblems, the 2026 Outback also gets an embossed Subaru branding at the lower rear fascia.