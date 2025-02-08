2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness First Look: Is It Worth Waiting For?

Speaking of the inside of the car, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness has some nice improvements where the passengers ride as well. The most significant upgrade comes with the gauge cluster and infotainment systems. The former is now a 12.3-inch digital screen — upgraded from the previous analog gauges and MID — and the latter is a new 11.6-inch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is up from an 8-inch screen.

The seats inside are upgraded to a water-resistant StarTex upholstery which anyone with kids or animals will readily appreciate. The accents of the inside of the car include bronze coloring on the steering wheel and the stitching in the seats.

Meanwhile, you get up to 69.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the 60/40 split rear seats down. When they're up, you can seat up to 5. The 39.4 inches of legroom allowed my six-foot frame to fit pretty comfortably. Of course, there are also power outlets in the back seat, though there is only a single USB-C and a single USB-A port. Power in the hatch is also available, but only with DC current — there is no AC outlet, which feels like a miss.

Pricing and availability are still up in the air. Overall, it feels like you should only wait for this trim if you're among the target audience — off-road campers and weekenders. If you're not, you can probably just go with the Forester that's in your dealer's parking lot as we speak. Or, you can head to the Chicago Auto Show and see them both, side-by-side.

