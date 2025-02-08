Best Of The Chicago Auto Show 2025: From Solar Cars To Supercars

Every November, in Las Vegas, car makers and enthusiasts descend upon Sin City. The show primarily features aftermarket products that can be used to modify existing vehicles. As such, it's not uncommon for automakers themselves to debut some concept cars of their own at the show. Both Toyota and Kia have products of SEMA on display in their respective booths at the Chicago Auto Show.

Kia's WKNDR was arguably the most "out there." While it's advertised as a sort of "get out in the country for a weekend" kind of vehicle, one passerby called it the "Apocalypse truck," and yeah, that fits the vibe. The WKNDER is built off of Kia's PV5 electric cargo van, but is heavily modified with a tent on top and seating and tables on the inside. It's basically like an EV camper van one might see on a #VanLife YouTube video. But it also looks a little like something Mad Max might drive; your mileage may vary.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Meanwhile, Toyota had a pair of SEMA projects. My favorite was the Calty Land Cruiser ROX edition, which basically looks like what would happen if a Toyota and a Jeep had a baby. The open roof and doors with what could generously be described as air vents for your feet in them — the bottom quarter of the door is just not there — make for an off-road vehicle that isn't designed to be driven in a Chicago February, for sure.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

The other Toyota concept, the 4Runner TRD Surf concept has a removable roof and fat tires designed for a day at the beach. The paint job and overall style evoke a California Surf-culture vibe, so much so that you can easily imagine this truck sitting on the beach with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.