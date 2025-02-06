A New Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Arriving In 2025 (Here's What It Might Cost)

In late 2021, Subaru introduced the "Wilderness" trim for the 2022 Subaru Outback, targeting adventure and outdoor enthusiasts. This rugged variant quickly expanded to other Subaru SUVs, including the Forester, which received its own Wilderness edition for the 2022 model year. Since then, Subaru has continued selling the Forester Wilderness with minimal updates, even as the rest of the Forester lineup transitioned to the all-new sixth-generation model in late 2024.

Now, just a few months after the redesigned 2025 Forester hit the market, Subaru has finally unveiled the updated Wilderness trim for the popular compact SUV. The company is marketing the new vehicle as the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Given that the vehicle won't make it to dealerships before fall 2025, the 2026 moniker doesn't seem too out of place.

In terms of styling and design, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness is closer to the rest of the updated 2025 Forester lineup than the outgoing 2025 Wilderness trim. Compared to the outgoing Wilderness trim, the 2026 model gets slightly higher ground clearance (9.3 inches compared to 9.2 inches), better interiors, and improvements to the car's on-road and off-road performance.

Notable feature additions include the new 11.6-inch center console, which replaces the old 8-inch unit, and a 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster that now supports navigation while adding support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The outgoing model, for comparison, only had a tiny MID and an analog gauge cluster.