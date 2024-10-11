Introduced to the American market in 1997, the Subaru Forester quickly became one of the most popular models produced by the Japanese manufacturers. It was designed to compete in the then-emerging market for crossover SUVs — and customers loved it. When it comes to performance, even though Subaru has a pretty good reputation in that regard, not all its models are the same. The Forester, while remaining one of its most versatile offerings, is not historically one of the more reliable models in Subaru's lineup.

So far, Subaru has released six generations of the Forester. While a new generation usually brings more modern, improved updates, it also sometimes comes with new problems — and, in some cases, carries over existing ones. Many of the Forester vehicles share similar issues; problems like head gasket failure and oil consumption have become generally associated with the model. Looking closely at the generations, you'll notice that some problems are more prevalent in some model years, and less in others.

However, since a generation covers a number of model years, it's important to bear in mind that even a problematic generation can have vehicles that defy the pattern, performing significantly better than the others. Regardless, an overview of their performance can give you good insight into what to look out for in each generation. With that in mind, here is every generation of the Subaru forester ranked least to most reliable.

