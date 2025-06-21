2025 Toyota Corolla Review: After Sixty Years, One Thing's Clear

In November of 1966, Toyota introduced a new little car to showrooms in its home country of Japan, taking on competitors like the Datsun 1000 and Subaru 1000. Two years later, the Corolla landed in the U.S., dwarfed by everything else on the market at the time. Fortunes would change after the 1973 energy crisis, though, when the fourth-generation Corolla helped Toyota grow in the U.S., due largely to being more fuel efficient than the domestic behemoths waiting in line for fuel.

As the Corolla approaches 60 in 2026, its 50 million milestone is already well behind it. It overtook the Volkswagen Beetle in the 1990s as the best-selling vehicle in the world, ever, a title it still holds today. So, what better way to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, then, than by sending a 2025 Corolla my way to spend a week in the Appalachians. And it's a bit of a special one, too, as this one is the Corolla FX, a tribute to the FX hatchback from the mid-1980s.