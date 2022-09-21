The Real Reason Geo Was Discontinued

Geo's cars were a mixed-bag. Perhaps the best-known Geo was the Metro. The Metro was essentially a Suzuki Swift with a different logo and took the word "compact" to the nth degree with a tiny footprint. The inside was sparse at best and possessed few more creature comforts than a horse. It wasn't fast, comfortable, or particularly fun to drive, but it destroyed the competition in exactly one metric: absolutely bonkers fuel economy.

According to the EPA, a five-speed Metro could get a positively insane 47 miles per gallon. That type of fuel economy is impressive out of a hybrid in 2022, much less a sad hatchback from 30 years ago. The Metro achieved this feat thanks to its weak powerplant. Early models were equipped with a 1L three-cylinder that could barely do more than 50 horsepower. There are garden tractors with more oomph.

The Geo Prizm also stood out in the lineup, if only in spite of the Geo badge adorning the hood. Under the exterior, the Prizm was a Toyota Corolla. In its hubris, GM made Geo the one thing it was sent to outperform.

Reviewers from the era could think of very few nice things to say about Geo and the cars themselves offered very little compared to the competition. It's no small wonder the brand lasted only eight years. Over Geo's short life, the brand sold just over 800,000 cars in eight years, according to CarSalesBase. For comparison, Ford sold more than 1,000,000 Mustangs on under two years.