Why Did Audi Discontinue The Audi TT Sports Car?

Audi's complicated history reaches back to the late 19th century, when August Horch established a company in his name in Cologne, Germany. Ten years later, he left that company after an executive-level dispute and formed another eponymous auto manufacturer headquartered in Zwickau. That company became Audi in 1910 and made its first car that same year. Audi teamed up with three other German manufacturers to form Auto Union in 1932, and that enterprise became part of the Volkswagen Group after World War II. Daimler-Benz bought a controlling share in Auto Union in 1958, but Volkswagen reacquired Auto Union less than a decade later, and the Audi name reappeared in 1965 with the launch of the F102. The brand evolved into VW's luxury and performance marque, a space it now shares with corporate cousins Porsche, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Bentley.

Advertisement

For a quarter-century, Audi made the TT, a sporty coupe and roadster that had a rounded-off design that distinguished it from the rest of the models that wore Audi's interlocking rings. The TT was developed as a concept in the mid-'90s and named after the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, and the model went into production in 2+2 coupe form in 1998. The TT Roadster appeared the next year, sans the rear seats. The TT went through a few design refreshes over its 25-year lifespan, but Audi dropped it after the 2023 model year amidst declining sales and the VW Group's focus on transitioning to electric vehicles.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY SA 4.0]