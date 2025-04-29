2025 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Review: Is The Off-Road Rep Still Warranted?

Moab, Utah is one of the most beautiful places I've been to inside the United States. It is home to some of the starkest and loneliest landscapes you'll find in the American west. The small town, populated by around 5,200 inhabitants, is a stone's throw from Arches National Park and just a few hours away from places like Zion and Bryce National Park. There are gargantuan mountainsides of stacked sandstone, stretches of unforgiving terrain as far as the eye can see, and to cap it all off, there are tiny alien-themed roadside stands selling beef jerky.

For off-road enthusiasts, however, Moab is also a bit of a motoring Mecca. It has some of the toughest trails available to four-wheeled vehicles, and every year, Jeep owners descend on this spot in the Utah desert (by Jeep's estimates about 20,000 people), destined for spots with some of the craziest names you've ever heard.

Chicken Corner's Safari, Dead Horse Point, and Poison Spider are just a few of the trails you can travel during April's Easter Jeep Safari (or other less-crowded times of the year). This year, Jeep hosted an event showcasing their concepts and then took a group out on the trails in Wranglers and Gladiators. Our task? Make it through a trail called Hell's Revenge (not intimidating at all, right?). I was given the keys to a 2025 Gladiator Rubicon, a driving partner who would share the off-roading responsibilities, and a two-way radio. Giddy up.

