I Just Drove Every New Jeep Concept, And These Are The Ones It Really Needs To Build

Held in Moab, Utah, the Easter Jeep Safari is an off-road event and week-long meet-up and set of trail challenges that attracts outdoor automotive enthusiasts and explorers alike. It's also where Jeep shows off some of its wildest ideas every. For several years now, Jeep has been using the event to showcase concept vehicles with madcap styling, the latest in factory-available upgrades, and stylish takes on their vehicles. For the builders and designers at Jeep who create these concepts, I imagine Easter Jeep Safari is a bit like summer vacation, Christmas morning, and their birthday all rolled into one, and all set in the backdrop of one of America's most beautiful natural landscapes.

This year Jeep brought out seven new concept vehicles. I got some limited driving time behind the wheel of each of the concepts, sitting next to their designers and hearing all about the inspiration behind the builds. With the limited wheeling I had, and the one-off nature of concept vehicles, it doesn't make much sense to wax poetic about the vehicle driving dynamics — they're clearly concepts and not finished products so that would be a bit silly anyway — but I did come away with a few favorites based on the styling and the stories behind each rig.