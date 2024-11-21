Everything We Know About The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf Concept
SEMA is one of the largest automotive shows in the world. It takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada and is referred to officially as a "trade-only event" that's "not open to the general public." SEMA showcases all sorts of unique cars from pretty much every category, and many builders and companies use it as a display event for their newest products or project vehicles. Automakers show off concept cars, wild takes on current vehicles, and new aftermarket products.
This year, Toyota knocked it out of the park, debuting vehicles like the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept –- a GR86 powered by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine sourced from the GR Corolla. They also showed off an open-air Land Cruiser concept that sparked every overlander's imagination. And, they pulled the tarp off the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept –- an open-top version of their off-road-oriented SUV meant to appeal to surfers and adventurers alike. Here's what we know about it.
What's underneath the TRD Surf Concept?
The TRD Surf Concept started as a Toyota 4Runner TRD Limited. Under the hood, it's powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. With the standard model, that's known as the i-Force powertrain. There's also an available i-Force MAX powertrain that adds a 48-horsepower electric motor via a hybrid system, which puts power at 326 horses and 465 lb-ft. Those numbers would've been pretty appealing with the Surf Concept, but the model shown at SEMA uses the base platform, not the hybrid.
Big wheels and tires make sure the Surf Concept looks the part for bombing down a wide-open beach, with 37-inch all-terrain rubber wrapped around custom beadlocking 17x8.5-inch wheels. Power gets put to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission, full-time four-wheel drive, and a dual-range transfer case. Staying true to its off-road roots, there's plenty to look at underneath as well. Other upgrades include a custom exhaust, billet aluminum front upper and lower A-arms, as well as custom front axles and a rear-end housing sourced from a Toyota Tundra. Parked next to a standard 4Runner, you're also likely to notice the Surf Concept's unique paint job, and widened stance. It's 2 inches wider on each side than the standard 4Runner.
What about that open top?
There aren't very many convertible SUVs around these days, but pretty much all the ones that do exist are dedicated to off-road performance. Specifically, the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco have soft-top and hard-top configurations, both of which can be removed. So it's natural that the 4Runner would have one too, at least in concept form. And it's not unprecedented either. First-generation 4Runners back in the 1980s were available with a convertible top that helped inspire this concept.
Like the original open-top 4Runners (and like its Wrangler/Bronco rivals), this concept has a roof that can be removed (and put back). The interior is aesthetically different from a standard 4Runner in a few ways, with lots of blue accents to match the custom exterior paint, a wood-grain-style set of floor mats, and waterproof flooring to protect the Surf Concept from the elements. Since the rear doors were removed in the convertible-creation process, the front passenger seat flips forward so you can access the rear easily. But if you're at the beach with this thing, you're going to want to hop over the side to climb in back. Why? It'll just be more fun that way.
How did Toyota build the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept?
When Toyota started putting together the TRD Surf Concept, there was a lot of planning to do. To help create this version of the 4Runner, the company did a practice version using a fifth-gen 4Runner (this new model is part of the sixth generation). That's likely where the team ironed out the kinks before moving on to this public-facing version of the truck. To create the removable top, they used computer assisted design (CAD) and some 3D-printing before cutting up the body. The result of all this careful planning is a top that can be removed by just one person, according to the company. Many SEMA builds are aesthetically impressive but lack the functionality that this Surf Concept has, so kudos to Toyota for making sure it got it right.
All that work was done with a lot of collaboration from the folks inside Toyota. Multiple departments put together the concept, ultimately creating a tribute to previous models and the Southern California community that embraces beach trucks. Will there be a production version? Probably not. While it's unlikely that this version of the 4Runner will ever be built by the folks at Toyota HQ, the amount of excitement for this kind of vehicle could certainly create a surge of aftermarket support -– and that's really what SEMA is all about.