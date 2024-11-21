Everything We Know About The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf Concept

When Toyota started putting together the TRD Surf Concept, there was a lot of planning to do. To help create this version of the 4Runner, the company did a practice version using a fifth-gen 4Runner (this new model is part of the sixth generation). That's likely where the team ironed out the kinks before moving on to this public-facing version of the truck. To create the removable top, they used computer assisted design (CAD) and some 3D-printing before cutting up the body. The result of all this careful planning is a top that can be removed by just one person, according to the company. Many SEMA builds are aesthetically impressive but lack the functionality that this Surf Concept has, so kudos to Toyota for making sure it got it right.

All that work was done with a lot of collaboration from the folks inside Toyota. Multiple departments put together the concept, ultimately creating a tribute to previous models and the Southern California community that embraces beach trucks. Will there be a production version? Probably not. While it's unlikely that this version of the 4Runner will ever be built by the folks at Toyota HQ, the amount of excitement for this kind of vehicle could certainly create a surge of aftermarket support -– and that's really what SEMA is all about.