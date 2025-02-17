Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Vs. TRD Pro: What's The Difference?

Without a doubt, the Toyota Tacoma is one of the best off-road trucks you can buy today, especially when you go for versions like the Trailhunter or the TRD Pro. Amongst midsize trucks the standard Tacoma offers impressive capability both on and off road. In certain trims, it's one of the least-expensive trucks you can buy today. It's available with two different powertrains (i-Force and i-Force MAX) and with multiple cab and bed configurations, so it's versatile right out of the box. All the various trim levels offered on the Tacoma are part of its appeal to the general public, but at the top of its range, it offers serious off-road prowess. Slow-speed rock-crawling capability, high-speed desert traversing, and just about everything in between is possible in one Taco trim level or another.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Pushing the boundaries of capability, two of the most expensive and most lavishly-equipped versions of the Tacoma are the Trailhunter and the TRD Pro. The TRD Pro is an old stalwart in the Tacoma lineup, known for its impressive equipment levels and capability in previous Tacoma generations, but the Trailhunter is all-new — seen only in the latest-generation Tacoma. So what's the difference between these two versions of the truck? And which one should you spend your money on?