12 Of The Least Expensive Trucks You Can Buy In 2025, Ranked By Price
Trucks have been getting more luxurious and better equipped for a long time now. Big center screens, heated and cooled seats, posh interiors, in-bed tailgating speakers, and multi-folding tailgates steal the headlines. There are, however, still some hold outs when it comes to basic transportation with good-old pickup-truck capability. Several automakers still make relatively simple versions of their most popular pickup trucks that will haul lumber, help your friends move, or take all your garbage to the dump with no issues. It turns out that these simple versions of trucks are amongst the least-expensive pickups you can buy in 2025.
A few things to consider before we dive into the least expensive trucks of 2025. First, no truck gets a spot on the list twice, even if multiple configurations would qualify. Second, the destination fee is included (and listed) for all these trucks. Third, no incentives are included on this list, regional or otherwise. Just because there's a local deal on a particular truck right now, doesn't mean there will be in a month — so MSRP is the great equalizer. Finally, in most cases, these listings are based on what can be built and priced on manufacturer's websites. There might be a hidden gem somewhere in an order guide or spec sheet that saves a bit of money, or a fleet configuration that the general public isn't aware of, but we wanted to go with trucks that most buyers can get their hands on.
12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT
A trend you'll likely notice with trucks on this list is that many of them are the smallest version available. This is true with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and its least expensive configuration — regular cab, standard bed. In its most-basic WT (work truck) trim, the Silverado 1500 comes with 17-inch steel wheels, rubberized vinyl floor covering, a bench seat that seats three, two USB ports, a 7-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a number of safety features via Chevy's Safety Assist package. Automatic emergency braking, a forward collision alert system, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, and automatic headlights are all standard. Chevy also includes their Teen Driver feature, which allows owners to activate certain safety features when a unique key is used.
The WT also comes standard with GM's TurboMax engine, a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that puts out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and it comes standard with four-wheel drive. MSRP for the regular cab, standard bed Silverado 1500 WT is $43,595 (including $1,995 destination fee). Include Chevy's package discount for the WT and it drops to $42,245. It's worth noting that the Silverado 1500 WT is available in four different colors: white, red, black and gray. None of those four colors cost extra.
11. Toyota Tundra SR
Toyota's full-size pickup truck, the Tundra, is available in seven different trim levels — three extra trim levels become available if you include the optional i-Force Max hybrid powertrain. There are upscale versions like the 1794 Edition and the Capstone, and the off-road capable TRD Pro trim. But at the base of the trim level ladder is the Tundra SR in double-cab configuration with a 6.5-foot bed. A longer 8.1-foot bed is available, as is a crew-cab version (both Tundra configurations have four doors, the double-cab just has a smaller back seat) but those configurations cost slightly more.
With the base Tundra SR you get your choice of white, gray, silver, or black paint – red is extra. The SR also comes with Toyota's i-Force 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 358 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque (upper trims use the same engine and get 389 hp and 479 lb-ft). It's paired with rear-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include wireless smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker stereo, and Toyota's Safety Sense 2.5 package (lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams). The total price? $42,035 (including a $1,945 destination fee).
10. Honda Ridgeline Sport
The Honda Ridgeline is a midsize truck built on a unibody platform that offers impressive value, especially on its base trim, the Sport. Every trim level of the Ridgeline comes in a spacious quad-cab configuration with the same size bed — no cab or bed choices here. All Ridgeline trim levels also come standard with all-wheel drive and Honda's 3.5-liter V6 which produces 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. What's more, every trim level is capable of towing the same amount: 5,000 pounds. That doesn't lead the midsize class, but it's nice to know that you get the same capability in the base Sport trim as you do on the more expensive versions of the Ridgeline.
In the basic Sport trim, the Ridgeline's two as-priced color choices are silver or black and standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9-inch center touchscreen, a 7-speaker stereo, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless phone charger, LED headlights and taillights, an in-bed trunk for extra storage, and Honda's dual-function tailgate that folds down and opens up sideways for better access to the bed. Safety aids like lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams are all standard – a nice touch on the base trim. The total MSRP for all this equipment is $41,600 (including $1,450 destination fee).
9. Jeep Gladiator Sport
Built with off-roading and the outdoors in mind, the Jeep Gladiator takes the next spot on our list. In its base Sport trim, the Gladiator comes standard with four-wheel drive, a benefit most bargain trucks don't provide. Under the hood, it gets the ubiquitous 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that's been powering Jeep vehicles for years. With the Gladiator, the V6 puts out 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque — on par with the Ridgeline and other midsize trucks. A soft top is also standard on the base Gladiator, which isn't as good at keeping out the elements as the optional hard top, but that's the price to pay for the least-expensive version of the truck.
Like many of the other trucks on our list, the Gladiator Sport is limited when it comes to color options: white is the only free exterior color, and a black cloth interior comes standard. Thankfully, Jeep's 12.3-inch center touchscreen with the latest version of Uconnect is standard too. For 2025, Jeep has made an 8-speed automatic transmission standard on all Gladiator models (no more six-speed manual), along with power windows – so no need to crank your own windows up and down anymore. MSRP for the Gladiator Sport is $39,995 (including $1,895 destination fee).
A quick note: you're going to see the number 9 on this list twice. Why? Because the Jeep Gladiator and GMC Canyon are tied for the 9th spot as the least-expensive trucks you can buy in 2025.
9. GMC Canyon Elevation
The GMC Canyon is a midsize pickup truck that shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Colorado (which will show up a bit later on this list) and it offers a relatively simple lineup of just three trim levels – all with strong equipment levels for the price. The base Canyon trim is called Elevation. It comes exclusively in a crew-cab configuration, just like the other trim levels, and like the other two trim levels, it's powered by GMC's TurboMax engine. The TurboMax is a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 310 hp and an impressive 430 lb-ft of torque. Max towing capacity is also strong for the class – 7,700 pounds, even on the Elevation model.
Inside, the Canyon Elevation gets GMC's 11.3-inch center touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and carpeted floors (other base-trim trucks often offer vinyl floors). Driver aids like automatic emergency braking, forward pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning are all standard. If you want the least-expensive version of the Canyon, you'll be driving a truck with white paint – a lot like the other pickups on our list. Every other color costs extra. Without any optional extras, and like the Gladiator, the GMC Canyon Elevation has an MSRP of $39,995 (including $1,595 destination fee).
7. Ford F-150 XL
For the next truck on our list, we venture back into full-size territory. The Ford F-150 has decades of success as America's best selling truck and part of that success is its versatility, offering a number of cab configurations and trim levels to choose from. The least expensive version of the F-150, naturally, is a single-cab short-bed XL model. With the base-trim XL, the standard engine is regularly Ford's turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine that produces 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque – a healthy amount of grunt for a basic rig like the XL. But according to Ford's online build tool, that engine only comes standard with the longer 8.5-foot bed. To get the least-expensive version of the F-150, with the short bed, buyers need to select the 5.0-liter V8 engine which is certainly no power penalty — it puts out 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque.
On top of including the healthy V8 engine, the base F-150 XL with the short bed also comes with 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery with a 40/20/40 bench seat, and a choice between five colors: black, two blues, gray, silver, and white. Ford's large 12-inch center touchscreen is also standard, along with a 12-inch driver display, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning. Total MSRP for the base F-150 XL is $39,060 (including $1,995 destination fee) — impressive for any full-size truck with a V8.
6. Ford Ranger XL
At this point, we take a big step down in price, going from the F-150 to its midsize-Ford sibling, the Ranger. With four available trim levels, the Ranger's playbook is a bit easier to sort through than the F-150's. The Ranger's base trim, also called the XL, comes standard with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A turbocharged 2.7-liter engine and a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine are both available, but like most engine upgrades, they'll cost extra. Unlike the all-wheel drive Ridgeline or the 4x4 Gladiator, the base Ranger comes standard with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is extra.
These omissions save a significant amount of cash though – with the Ranger's price coming in with a price difference of over $5k when compared to the Gladiator, Canyon, and Ridgeline's base trims. MSRP for a base-trim 2025 Ford Ranger XL is an attractive $34,575 (including $1,595 destination fee). A few different exterior paint colors are available at that price point, including black, white, a few grays, and blue. Other standard features include 17-inch wheels, a 10-inch infotainment screen, cloth upholstery, and pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
5. Nissan Frontier S
Midsize pickup trucks with extended-cab configurations are exceedingly rare these days, but the 2025 Nissan Frontier, like a beacon of basic-pickup-truck hope, still carries that torch. The Frontier is available in two cab configurations: crew cab and king cab – crew cab has four doors, king cab has two doors with a small space behind the front row of seats. King cab is the less-expensive configuration between the two and the Frontier's base trim level, the S is where you'll get the lowest pricing. The Frontier comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine on every trim level, which puts out 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. It's paired exclusively with a 9-speed automatic transmission.
As we move further down in price, the features start to get a bit slim, and the Frontier is a good example of that. The S trim comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a basic 8-inch touchscreen (upper trim levels get a 12.3-inch screen), and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (upper trims get wireless connectivity). Thankfully, though, the base trim level of the Frontier isn't loaded down with much equipment so it gets the best towing capacity of any King cab version – a max of 7,150 pounds. The Frontier is also available in four different colors for the standard price: red, black, gray, and white. MSRP for the 2025 Frontier is $33,560 (including $1,510 destination fee).
4. Chevrolet Colorado WT
With its more-luxurious sibling, the Canyon, staking its claim to a spot earlier on this list, we were eventually destined to arrive at the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado. A midsize pickup truck with healthy capabilities and several impressive trim levels to speak of, the Colorado is a strong choice in its class. The Colorado's standard engine is GM's turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder known as the TurboMax – the same engine that's used in the base-trim Silverado and the GMC Canyon. Like the other TurboMax-powered trucks, the Colorado has 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.
Previously, base Colorado WT (Work Truck) trims came with a less-powerful version of the TurboMax engine, which made them a bit less compelling, but 2025 models all get the same power rating. Like the Canyon, the Colorado is available in one cab-configuration, crew cab. It comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, along wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11.3-inch touchscreen. Standard colors include black, gray, white, and orange (red is extra). MSRP for the Colorado WT is $33,495 (including $1,595 destination fee).
3. Toyota Tacoma SR
Like the Nissan Frontier, the Toyota Tacoma still represents a very small ground of extended-cab pickup trucks that you can buy new. The 2025 Tacoma is certainly available in a number of ultra-well-equipped trim levels with all sorts of off-roading equipment accompanied by lots of interior pomp-and-circumstance, but it's the basic one we're concerned with. The base trim level for the Tacoma is the SR and it comes with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. On other Tacoma trim levels, that same engine (known as the i-Force) puts out as much as 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
As you'd probably expect by now, the SR isn't the fanciest of trim levels, but it comes with a decent list of basic amenities. Standard 17-inch steel wheels keep things rolling, along with a basic 8-inch touchscreen, and wireless smartphone capability (a nice addition compared to the base Frontier). Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 package of driver aids is standard on all Tacomas, including the SR. It comes with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, and forward collision braking with pedestrian detection. The Tacoma SR has an MSRP of $33,085 (including $1,495 destination fee).
2. Hyundai Santa Cruz SE
Likely one of the least-conventionally styled trucks on the list, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact truck that shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Tucson – a comfortable and well-equipped SUV. The Santa Cruz doesn't have 90-degree angles and typical truck traits, but it still has a useful bed, a lot of modern features, and a low starting price. The base version of the Santa Cruz, called the SE, comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. It's not as entertaining as the optional turbocharged engine, but it's adequate enough for most daily use.
The Santa Cruz SE has front-wheel drive (AWD is optional) and cloth upholstery as standard, so it might feel a bit basic from a distance, but it also has a lot going for it in the tech department. Wireless smartphone connectivity is standard, as is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and driver aids like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and a driver attention monitor. Black, white, and gray are the standard colors and if you stick to those, the Hyundai Santa Cruz SE has an impressively-low MSRP of $30,100 (including $1,450 destination fee).
1. Ford Maverick
The least expensive new truck you can buy in 2025 is the Ford Maverick. A compact pickup like the Santa Cruz, the Maverick offers significant capability for its price and for its size – unlike the Santa Cruz though, the Maverick is a bit more truck-shaped and traditional from a design standpoint. The Maverick has several trim levels to choose from, but its base trim is called the XL – just like the other Fords on this list. The Maverick XL comes standard with a hybrid powertrain using a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that team up for a total power rating of 191 hp. The EPA estimates for the hybrid powertrain are impressive: 38 mpg combined with 42 mpg city and 35 highway.
Like many of the other base-trim-level trucks on our list, the Maverick XL comes with steel wheels as standard, manually-adjustable single-zone air conditioning, and cloth upholstery. Something you might not expect from the least-expensive truck on our list though, is that it comes with a big 13.2-inch touchscreen in the center console, safety aids like automatic emergency braking, and standard smartphone connectivity. For all its efficiency and its impressive feature content, the Maverick's price tag is even more impressive – an MSRP of $28,685 (including $1,595 destination fee and $695 acquisition fee).