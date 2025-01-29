12 Of The Least Expensive Trucks You Can Buy In 2025, Ranked By Price

Trucks have been getting more luxurious and better equipped for a long time now. Big center screens, heated and cooled seats, posh interiors, in-bed tailgating speakers, and multi-folding tailgates steal the headlines. There are, however, still some hold outs when it comes to basic transportation with good-old pickup-truck capability. Several automakers still make relatively simple versions of their most popular pickup trucks that will haul lumber, help your friends move, or take all your garbage to the dump with no issues. It turns out that these simple versions of trucks are amongst the least-expensive pickups you can buy in 2025.

A few things to consider before we dive into the least expensive trucks of 2025. First, no truck gets a spot on the list twice, even if multiple configurations would qualify. Second, the destination fee is included (and listed) for all these trucks. Third, no incentives are included on this list, regional or otherwise. Just because there's a local deal on a particular truck right now, doesn't mean there will be in a month — so MSRP is the great equalizer. Finally, in most cases, these listings are based on what can be built and priced on manufacturer's websites. There might be a hidden gem somewhere in an order guide or spec sheet that saves a bit of money, or a fleet configuration that the general public isn't aware of, but we wanted to go with trucks that most buyers can get their hands on.

