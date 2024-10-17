5 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado

The Silverado is in the top three best-selling vehicles, according to Consumer Reports. It turns out the top three are all trucks — big trucks with a hood height of around 55 inches off the ground. For reference, 55 inches is about the height of an 8-year-old child. Ironically, drivers of tall vehicles like them because they feel they can see their surroundings better, but investigations by Consumer Reports and news outlets have found that the tall, flat hoods on large tucks and SUVs actually impair the driver's ability to see directly in front of the vehicle.

Since drivers wouldn't be able to see an average 8-year-old standing in front of the vehicle (or walking at a school cross-walk), kudos to Chevy for making its Front Pedestrian Braking technology standard across the Silverado models.

This feature is designed to reduce or prevent crashes with pedestrians — when the truck detects people in front of it and is going between 5 and 50 mph. When the truck sees people in its path that the driver does not, it alerts the driver through lighting a person-shaped icon on the dashboard, automatically braking, or supplementing the driver's braking. It's not perfect, though: night and other low-visibility scenarios will limit its successful operation. It's one of several safety features of the Silverado designed to protect people in and out of the truck.

