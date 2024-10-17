5 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado
Automotive legend Chevrolet has been producing the Silverado full-size pickup truck for enthusiastic crowds since model year 1999. But it's not done, yet — Chevy is back with a new Silverado for 2025. With nine variants to choose from, Silverado shoppers have options that range from the WT (work truck) that fleet buyers love — starting at $37,000 – to the top-of-the-line High Country model that has premium everything, from its leather seating to its SuperCruise hands-free driving. The High Country starts at $62,700. There's even a model for off-road driving: the ZR2, a gritty beast with up to 420 horsepower from an optional 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, sporting skid plates and heavy-duty suspension, and starting at $70,000. You can read about the 2024 ZR2, here.
Although the last big redesign for the Silverado was in 2019, the 2025 model has two new paint colors — Riptide Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray — and plenty of features to love. Here are just five cool features found in the 2025 Silverado.
Standard Front Pedestrian Braking
The Silverado is in the top three best-selling vehicles, according to Consumer Reports. It turns out the top three are all trucks — big trucks with a hood height of around 55 inches off the ground. For reference, 55 inches is about the height of an 8-year-old child. Ironically, drivers of tall vehicles like them because they feel they can see their surroundings better, but investigations by Consumer Reports and news outlets have found that the tall, flat hoods on large tucks and SUVs actually impair the driver's ability to see directly in front of the vehicle.
Since drivers wouldn't be able to see an average 8-year-old standing in front of the vehicle (or walking at a school cross-walk), kudos to Chevy for making its Front Pedestrian Braking technology standard across the Silverado models.
This feature is designed to reduce or prevent crashes with pedestrians — when the truck detects people in front of it and is going between 5 and 50 mph. When the truck sees people in its path that the driver does not, it alerts the driver through lighting a person-shaped icon on the dashboard, automatically braking, or supplementing the driver's braking. It's not perfect, though: night and other low-visibility scenarios will limit its successful operation. It's one of several safety features of the Silverado designed to protect people in and out of the truck.
Front View Camera
The 2025 Silverado also sports more pedestrian-friendly safety features that can protect passengers, too: up to 14 different views, from eight different cameras. Drivers can keep an eye on whatever they're towing from multiple angles. They can see what's going on in the truck bed. They can see what's happening on all sides of the truck thanks to a Rear Top-Down View, Rear Camera View, several side views, and — critically — a Front View Camera for whoever or whatever is obstructed by the Silverado's looming hood and grill.
Consumer Reports points out that the long, tall hoods on some trucks block a driver's view of what's in front by 11 more feet than a sedan's hood might. On the face of it, it sounds silly to have a camera view in front of the driver, who is looking at the road. But, it can reveal the part of the road (or driveway) the driver can't actually see, along with toys, bikes, kids, dogs, paint buckets, or whatever else might be right in front of you.
Teen Driving Technology
If there's one thing teens love, it's a report card! Not actually, but some parents do, which is why Chevy created this as part of its Teen Driving Technology.
The 2025 Silverado can give you insight into your teen's driving when you're not riding along in the form of a digital report card. It's the first and only of its kind, according to Chevy. The truck can report the distance driven, top speed, and whether safety systems such as stability control, ABS, or collision avoidance were activated during a trip.
Teen Driving is a PIN-protected feature that parents set up on the truck and assign to a particular key, so whenever that key is used, not only will it generate a report, but it can automatically give speed warnings to the driver, limit audio levels, and limit speed. It also has several inducements to encourage seat belt use, such as delaying the vehicle's ability to shift out of park. Great news for teen drivers everywhere: it is standard equipment on the Silverado. Expect many, many eye rolls from teens and gratitude from parents, depending on the day.
Mighty Skid Plates
Consumers expect trucks to be built tough, and to be able to drive where mere sedans dare not go. (Even though many trucks rarely leave the asphalt behind.) Many of those tough trucks still have soft underbellies, however, just like sedans do. Important parts such as differentials and gas tanks are exposed underneath, and don't respond well to the interference of large rocks or scraping over uneven terrain.
Chevy has a feature for that — Although the ZR2 model of the Silverado comes with standard underbody skid plates, not all the other models do. Buyers do have the option, though, to gird their trucks by adding tough plates to protect the oil pan and more.
Protective options down under include a Transfer Case Skid Plate of AEV-stamped steel, a Rear Differential Skid Plate of AEV hot-stamped Boron steel, and a Fuel Tank Skid Plate. Together, this armor lets adventurous drivers range into serious off-roading, cluttered construction sites, or Instagram infamy.
Multi-Flex Tailgate
More than a few cars that have graced the road have a back end that looks like an afterthought, e.g., the Pontiac Aztec or Ford Pinto. Chevy clearly thought long and hard about the Silverado's rear end when it came up with the Multi-Flex Tailgate feature that assists in just about everything you might need to do at the back of the truck. This tailgate features six different positions to make it easier to load and unload, or reach things in the truck bed.
The Multi-Flex is made up of multiple parts that act together or separately. Together, it can function as one unit that folds all the way up like a regular gate, or down to a horizontal position to offer more surface area in line with the truck bed. There's also a load stop part that's designed to keep longer loads from sliding out of the back of the truck, whether the gate is up or down.
Then, there's an inner gate part that serves several functions: fold it down when the gate is down, and it's a step that holds up to 375 pounds. Or, with the tailgate up, the inner gate can fold down to provide a work surface that holds laptops, coffee, or items still to be loaded into the truck.