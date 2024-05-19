10 Pontiac Aztek Features That Prove It Was A Cool Car

Every once in a while, a vehicle comes along that looks so different from the rest of the pack that the first reaction might be, "is this really necessary?" The shape immediately draws criticism, like the primitive lines of the Cybertruck. A little over 20 years ago, the vehicle with funky design that similarly drew so much commentary and criticism was the Pontiac Aztek. Even Edmunds.com rated "awkward styling" as one of its cons back in 2005.

However, this early SUV crossover from 2001-2005 deserves respect for the outside-the-box thinking that went into designing it. Many critics ridiculed its enthusiastic use of contrasting cladding to protect its nose and lower sides, as they found the look out of place on a minivan-like family car. But these touches were designed with active, outdoorsy types in mind, and made the Pontiac Aztek surprisingly ahead of its time. Note how many vehicles on market today have apparently agreed cladding is a good idea for more outdoorsy vehicles. Here are nine more features that prove the Aztek was cool.