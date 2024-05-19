10 Pontiac Aztek Features That Prove It Was A Cool Car
Every once in a while, a vehicle comes along that looks so different from the rest of the pack that the first reaction might be, "is this really necessary?" The shape immediately draws criticism, like the primitive lines of the Cybertruck. A little over 20 years ago, the vehicle with funky design that similarly drew so much commentary and criticism was the Pontiac Aztek. Even Edmunds.com rated "awkward styling" as one of its cons back in 2005.
However, this early SUV crossover from 2001-2005 deserves respect for the outside-the-box thinking that went into designing it. Many critics ridiculed its enthusiastic use of contrasting cladding to protect its nose and lower sides, as they found the look out of place on a minivan-like family car. But these touches were designed with active, outdoorsy types in mind, and made the Pontiac Aztek surprisingly ahead of its time. Note how many vehicles on market today have apparently agreed cladding is a good idea for more outdoorsy vehicles. Here are nine more features that prove the Aztek was cool.
Plenty of room for gear and tailgate parties
As rabid as some critics were about the Aztek's exterior, it was hard not to admit the interior was very versatile. The vehicle was clearly created for people who like to get outdoors, and bring lots of stuff with them — like bikes — since it had a max cargo capacity of 93.5 cubic-feet once the rear seats were folded. A second cool feature was its sliding cargo tray, which held up to 400 pounds. How easy is loading, unloading, and cleanup when you've got something like that?
The Aztek also made a pretty sweet tailgate party machine. Once the hatch was popped and the tailgate lowered, owners had a sunshade over this third cool feature: two built-in seats with cup holders in the tailgate. Two more cool features added to the rear cargo area made it that much easier to keep the party going: Radio controls and a 12V power outlet for string lights or a blender. Best of all, a party on the tailgate meant not necessarily having to look at the oddly designed outside of the vehicle all the time.
[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
A minivan for camping in the outdoors
This midsize crossover was an early champion of car-camping, with five more features especially suited to what is today quite trendy. To help keep drivers' eyes on the inevitably twisty or steep roads to the campground, the Aztek had an optional head-up display with speedometer and radio station, projecting the information where people need to be looking.
Once at the campsite, fold-flat rear seating made room for owners to spread out the optional Aztek air mattress, a feature that came with the vehicle's camping package. Inflating mattresses, bike tires, or floaties for the lake was easy with the thoughtful, optional rear-cargo air compressor. There was even a branded tent accessory that stretched over the back hatch that could fit two sleeping residents.
And the final cool feature? The front center console wasn't the usual catchall for catsup, napkins, and sunglasses — It was actually a built-in ice chest that you could remove and carry by its handle. Not a feature typically seen in cars at the time.
[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]