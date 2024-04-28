Was The Pontiac Aztek Actually Ahead Of Its Time?

The Pontiac Aztek is often derided as an industry lowlight. It was produced from 2001 through 2005 and is cited by some as one of the reasons Pontiac went under in 2009. Time listed it as one of the 50 worst cars of all time, calling it "a bulky, plastic-clad mess" and "deformed and scary." SlashGear's Alex Hevesy documented how the Aztec's design-by-committee approach produced the strange beast, saying it was seemingly "created by a team of aliens that had never seen another SUV before."

Less than 120,000 were sold in its four-year run, but a starring role in "Breaking Bad" as Walter White's daily driver made the Aztek cool again about a decade ago. In 2015, it was the sixth-most frequently purchased vehicle by adults aged 18-34, according to Edmunds. The Aztek's casting as White's primary vehicle was likely meant to illustrate his lack of judgment, but in hindsight, the much-maligned crossover is looking more like a vehicle that simply arrived too soon to be appreciated and less like a hideous flop.

[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 4.0]