Why Do Some Cars And Trucks Have Snorkels?

Snorkels used to be a relatively uncommon modification, even among off-roaders. Every once in a while, you'd see a fully-built desert machine with a snorkel — something tinkered with and tweaked to tackle every terrain in the American wilderness. Built with total off-road domination in mind, it would have big all-terrain tires, a winch in the front bumper, steel rock rails, thick skid plates protecting the engine and the transmission, maybe even a ladder to climb up and bring down recovery gear from the roof rack.

But now, snorkels are included as optional extras or dealer-installed accessories, sometimes even standard equipment on a number of SUVs and pickup trucks. What do these big smoke-stack-looking pieces of plastic do? They help a vehicle's engine breathe (or pull in air for combustion) when extreme conditions like sand, dust, or water might prevent it otherwise.

For instance, if you're fording a stream during an off-road adventure and you don't want to hydrolock your engine, having an intake that's above your windshield will help you to avoid sucking water into the engine — a destructive prospect at best. Or out on the desert floor at high speeds, there's lots of dust and debris at lower levels near the tires, so having a snorkel mounted high up can help provide clean air to your engine, resulting in better performance. Essentially, it's a performance modification for serious off-roading.

