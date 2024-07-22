Common Causes & Signs Of A Hydrolocked Engine

In my 35-plus years of driving and working on cars, I have encountered nearly every cause of engine failure, from bad habits that ruin the car engine to faulty oil pumps to ordinary mileage-related wear and tear. One of my shade tree mechanic gigs was repairing dozens of classic cars that were parked in a field in Chalmette, Louisiana that flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Water creeped into quite a few of their engines, causing damage that ranged from relatively inconsequential to catastrophic.

The owner of the stable of cars, a bear of a man who went by Big Dave, was fortunate in that all of his vehicles were parked when they were submerged. However, if water is introduced into an engine while it's running at high speeds, the consequences are almost always bad enough to require dropping in a rebuilt or remanufactured engine. Sometimes, the hydrolocking that occurs when this happens can even render the block and heads useless, which will require you to purchase a crate engine with all-new castings.

Hydrolocking is not only a danger if your car is caught in a once-in-a-generation flood while parked. Water can enter your engine if you try and drive through a deep puddle or across a flooded portion of roadway, or even while washing your car if you're not careful. Here's how to know if your engine has taken in water, and what you can do to prevent it from happening.