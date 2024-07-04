How To Tell If Your Engine Is Seized (And How To Avoid It)

In my 53 years, I have destroyed a shocking number of engines. Some died from neglect of routine maintenance, some expired from old age and high mileage, and others suffered a failure of a critical component like the oil pump. The cost of replacing some of those failed engines was what led me to become a mechanic for most of my 30s, and I have not had a car engine die on me since then. Part of the reason for that is that I simply learned to pay more attention to the warning signs of an impending engine failure, and how to take action to slow or prevent that development.

An engine seizes when the internal components like bearings or pistons become damaged and prevent the engine from turning freely, but how do you know when your engine has seized? What can you do to prevent it from happening in the first place? The most obvious sign is that your car will stop running, of course — either suddenly or gradually running worse over time. Unfortunately, many other less serious issues can cause your engine to stop running, from simply running out of gas to the point of failure for the fuel pump, distributor, or ignition coil.