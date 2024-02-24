What Is A Remanufactured Engine, And Is It Better Than A Rebuilt Engine?

Engine trouble is a constant worry for pretty much every car owner in the world, but it's a worry that is almost universally eclipsed by the possibility of outright engine failure. The latter could lead to transportation issues that impact your daily life, and it could also put considerable financial strain on drivers who choose to purchase a new car as a solution.

If a new car is not an option, you could replace your car's failing engine with a used one, and if you're handy with a wrench, you might also consider buying a kit to build a new engine yourself. But if you're not up to that challenge, you'll probably look at outfitting your vehicle with a rebuilt engine or one remanufactured by an automotive professional. While most car owners are familiar with the concept of a "rebuilt" engine, the term "remanufactured" is likely less known for many.

If you're unfamiliar with remanufactured engines, they are conceptually the same as a rebuilt one, as a certified mechanic essentially takes the failing engine apart and puts it back together after fixing and cleaning any parts that need it. The process is far more intricate for remanufactured engines, though, with the auto tech tearing each engine down and restoring it as close as possible to its original factory standards. According to Kelly Blue Book, that process can include replacing critical engine components such as the crankshaft bearings, pistons, and gaskets with brand-new parts.