Hydrolocked Engines: What Are They And Can They Be Fixed?

As any vehicle owner knows, routine engine maintenance is the best way to both ensure the long term health of the complex mechanism powering your car, truck, or SUV. However, even owners who choose to avoid bad habits that can damage an engine likely also know that maintaining an engine's health is no easy feat.

Of those perils, few can be quite as damaging as the element known scientifically as H2O. Indeed, there are few elements that can wreak more havoc on an engine than good old water. That may seem obvious, as many of the components under your vehicle's hood are made of metal, and water can be a corrosive element to metal. The potential for surface level rust aside, water can be even more damaging to your engine if it works its way inside, as too much will result in a state of hydrostatic lock.

You might also have heard that condition referred to as a "hydrolocked engine," which means your engine has seized up because too much water has entered the cylinders. This is a problem primarily because an internal combustion engine and its pistons are not designed to compress liquids. When too much water (or any other liquid) enters the engine, it eventually ceases rotation and locks up. When hydrolocking happens while driving, your vehicle will quickly stall out. Otherwise, the engine will soon fail to turn over entirely.