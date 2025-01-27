What Are Approach And Departure Angles? And What Do They Mean For Your SUV?

Heavy-duty trucks are getting larger and more capable every year, and engines are getting more powerful and faster with each passing day, it seems. Meanwhile, SUVs seem to be getting more capable at tackling tough terrain at a similar rate. Big, knobby, all-terrain tires are available on just about every outdoor-friendly SUV you can buy. Lifted suspension, disconnecting sway bars, electronically-locking differentials, and off-road camera systems are available from the factory across various manufacturers. If you want to explore the outdoors in a brand new vehicle, now seems like a great time to do it.

All of this off-road equipment adds up to serious capability, but to put it into context, it's worth exploring the specific numbers –- and that's where approach and departure angles come in. Approach and departure angles (as well as breakover angles, which we'll discuss too) are measurements used to help determine just how steep an off-roading obstacle can be before a vehicle's bumpers make contact. Essentially, these angles give you insight into whether or not you're going to lose traction or scrape your SUV's bumpers when off-roading.