What Does HHR Stand For On The Discontinued Chevy Car?

We have a way of feeling enormously nostalgic for things that have been discontinued, don't we? Whether it's the final episode of a beloved show, a candy bar you haven't had since 1987, or a vehicle that has been out of production even longer than that, many people just can't get enough of the retro rarity of a discontinued — anything. It's even more painful when a popular car is discontinued.

On the other hand, you might be one of those fickle types who quickly forgets something once it's out of the zeitgeist. Either way, though, if you're a fan of the Chevrolet marque, you'll probably be interested in the case of the Chevrolet HHR, a model that was rendered kaput in 2011.

The acronym HHR refers to a very distinctive feature of the vehicle: its roof. More specifically, its Heritage High Roof. This is a reference not only to the shape of the model's roof itself, but also to a broader design choice Chevy made with it. It was created to harken back to previous models, in shape and style. Here's a look at the models that led to the HHR's creation, the body that inspired its name, how the family evolved, and what ultimately led to its discontinuation.

