What Kind Of Cars Do The Lincoln Lawyer Drive In The TV Show?

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is a legal drama on Netflix that features Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a criminal defense attorney working with several high-profile clients. The show currently has three seasons, but the first season, which is based on the book 'The Brass Verdict' by Michael Connelly, focuses on a case where a tech billionaire, Trevor Elliot (Christopher Gorham), is accused of murdering his wife and her lover. Elliot's original lawyer was murdered before the trial started, and Haller is mysteriously tapped to take over the case.

Advertisement

As the title suggests, Haller is known for spending a lot of time working in the back of his vehicle. In the first episode, when the main protagonist is introduced, his legal aide tells him to drive one of his Lincolns to get to a meeting with the judge who will assign him the case that takes center stage during the season. She says, "Get one out of storage. The Lincoln becomes you, and you become you. Should this thing here become a real opportunity, you got to go in there full Mickey Haller."

The next scene then cuts to Haller preparing for his meeting and then opening a garage door to reveal the three Lincoln models we will frequently see on the show. So, which cars does our main protagonist have? Let's explore the models that we'll find in the Netflix series and also look at the model that the original Mickey Haller drove in the 2011 movie.

Advertisement