Classic Convertibles That Are Actually Worth Owning Today

Open-air motoring in a convertible car has its allure, but for many, cruising in a classic drop top is even more appealing. Not only does it offer the driver and passengers an unobstructed view of the surroundings, but it also turns heads and makes an owner the envy of passers-by.

While a brand-new convertible (with a price starting at $35,000 but often much more) offers its owner a wind-in-the-face experience and the latest automobile technology, a classic convertible can be significantly less expensive. A classic 1974 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder, and a 1997 Porsche Boxster S can be purchased for under $30,000.

Many classic convertibles can also be a sound investment. The appreciation in value will depend upon several factors, including the car's rarity, its history, and its original condition. Limited-edition or low-production cars can become collectible while attractive mass-produced cars struggle to maintain their value. High-performance cars with success on the racetrack, celebrity-owned cars, or those with a unique story, will attract more attention when resold. Collectors look for classic cars in their original condition, making them more valuable than vintage cars with complete restoration, rewarding the buyer with a car worth owning.