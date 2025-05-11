2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Drive: The Car They Meant To Make

The average sports car buyer might think that, because coupes always hit the market before convertibles, the coupe also comes first in the development process. Yet on every media launch program, automakers always insist that the entire model lineup plan always included a convertible from the get-go. And no surprise there, since modern machines can't just chop the top off, and instead require years of engineering before actually hitting dealer floors.

In fairness, convertibles have taken big strides over the past few years, as retractable hard tops, weight savings, and easy operation all made the prospect of open-top motoring all the more palatable. But I'm still—unabashedly—not a convertible guy. In fact, there's only one car that I've ever preferred as a convertible: the Maserati MC20 Cielo. And even the Cielo was really more of a Targa, while the reason I actually liked it more than the coupe that preceded it was because Maserati attempted to recoup lost rigidity by using a different carbon layup for the monocoque, which then allowed for much softer suspension settings (while only sacrificing the engine bay's view in the meantime).

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

More typically, I hate convertibles because I love climate control, don't enjoy excessive wind and tire noise, and typically believe that designs I like tend to get ruined. The latter, however, certainly does not apply to Aston Martin's new Vantage Roadster. Early press pics revealed an absolutely stunning convertible that sacrifices none of the class and muscularity of the coupe, from just about any angle. So I gladly took up Aston Martin's offer to host me on a recent media drive program, curious to learn whether I could live with this latest convertible given the amount of sun that toasted my face on the high-speed roads around the deserts and mountains of Palm Springs.

