2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Keeps The 202 MPH Top Speed, Loses The Roof

Aston Martin cars are known for their refinement, luxury, and elegance, but they also don't shy away from performance. The British-manufactured vehicles are known to combine precise handling with high-powered engines for a driving experience that somehow manages to be both comfortable and thrilling at the same time. Few of the vehicles in the company's catalog embody this philosophy better than the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe. Some of Aston Martin's most advanced supercars, such as the Valkyrie and Valhalla, might be able to edge past the Vantage's top speed on the freeway, but it is plenty powerful and it boasts a somewhat less ostentatious design that might be more appealing to some drivers.

Now, Aston Martin is on the verge of releasing a new 2026 version of its front-engine, rear-wheel sports car, the Vantage Roadster. Specs released by the manufacturer indicate that it will be very similar to the 2025 Vantage Coupe in terms of power and speed, but it looks like the company might be switching up the design with a new type of convertible roof.

"The technical and dynamic capability of New Vantage delivered outstanding performance; far beyond any other preceding Vantage and it is now seen as a true class leading sports car," said Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark. "Vantage Roadster was no different feat in that it is a fully reinvented experience, with all the benefits of the Coupe and no compromise to refinement or performance through meticulous work by our engineering and dynamics teams. Vantage Roadster delivers a world-class roof-down driving experience like no other."

