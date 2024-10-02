5 Of The Fastest Cars Aston Martin Has Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

If ever there were an automotive brand to be associated with the concept of "posh," it would be Aston Martin. Originally founded out of a small workshop in London in 1913, the brand has become synonymous with the very best (and most expensive) that British automotive engineering has to offer. Aston Martin is the brand that created the first car utilized by James Bond; that's how you know this is a manufacturer that knows a couple of things about style.

Of course, style isn't all that Aston Martin has going for it. After all, style without substance is meaningless flash, and Aston Martin's modern supercars and race cars are more muscular than they may appear. To drive an Aston Martin supercar at top speed isn't just driving about getting from place to place in an expedient fashion, it's a commitment to both panache and function, a "personal statement," to crib a few words from "Skyfall." Naturally, some of those personal statements resound a bit louder than others, with top speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour.