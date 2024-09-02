Aston Martin Vanquish Returns With V12 Engine Power That's Hard To Believe

It wouldn't be a true Aston Martin if it didn't look fantastic. All the new bodywork hides a frame and chassis that Aston wanted to make as stiff as possible to not only ensure that handling is controllable and predictable, but also make sure that the driver isn't too rattled while driving. It is a luxury grand tourer, after all. The Vanquish sports dampers from Bilstein, and wears a set of Pirelli P Zero tires made specifically for Aston Martin. Despite the fact that the Vanquish is a "mass" produced car (less than 1,000 will leave the factory every year), it's about as bespoke as you can get outside of a very limited run car.

The Aston's interior is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, like one would expect for a 2025 car. A 16-speaker sound system from Bowers & Wilkins is standard. The infotainment controls are supplied by machined dials and buttons for all of your tactile button pressing needs, and the interior trim can be blinged out to feature a "jewelry pack." The interior and exterior can be further customized to your every need through Aston Martin's Q program.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to be released during the fourth quarter of this year.