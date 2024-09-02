Aston Martin Vanquish Returns With V12 Engine Power That's Hard To Believe
After a hiatus, the Aston Martin Vanquish is back with a V12-powered vengeance for the 2025 model year. Right off the bat, the new Vanquish's specifications are wild: According to Aston Martin, it has the highest top speed of any regular production Aston at 214 miles per hour. That means it's capable of going 0-60 miles per hour takes 3.2 seconds. That top speed is accomplished, of course, with the help of the Vanquish's real crown jewel — a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12. The automaker's new 12-cylindered power plant produces 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
Those figures alone make the Vanquish special for Aston Martin. However, given the brand's pedigree as not only "James Bond's" choice of car, but the foremost British GT car maker, the Vanquish is a lot more than a big V12 and a high top speed. The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is the company's new flagship car — it pulled out all the stops in making sure the new Vanquish shakes up (not stirs) the luxury GT market.
This Vanquish is special in every way
The 5.2-liter V12 and its pair of turbos have been obsessively engineered to deliver the most power possible whenever the driver needs it. As with any turbocharged car, lag while the turbos build up boost pressure is an unfortunate downside. To mitigate this, Aston Martin engineered what it is calling "Boost Reserve." This feature augments the turbo to over-boost and store pressure, allowing boost to be released when the driver wants to put the hammer down. To further illustrate that attention to detail, Aston Martin announced that it had partnered with Valvoline to formulate a special oil for the engine.
All that V12 power needs to go somewhere, so that task is completed by an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF. Additionally, the rear end of the car is equipped with an electronically controlled limited slip differential that allows the driver to determine how much (or how little) traction they want when whipping the GT around the track, or going on a nice cruise through the canyons.
Obsessive over every detail
It wouldn't be a true Aston Martin if it didn't look fantastic. All the new bodywork hides a frame and chassis that Aston wanted to make as stiff as possible to not only ensure that handling is controllable and predictable, but also make sure that the driver isn't too rattled while driving. It is a luxury grand tourer, after all. The Vanquish sports dampers from Bilstein, and wears a set of Pirelli P Zero tires made specifically for Aston Martin. Despite the fact that the Vanquish is a "mass" produced car (less than 1,000 will leave the factory every year), it's about as bespoke as you can get outside of a very limited run car.
The Aston's interior is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, like one would expect for a 2025 car. A 16-speaker sound system from Bowers & Wilkins is standard. The infotainment controls are supplied by machined dials and buttons for all of your tactile button pressing needs, and the interior trim can be blinged out to feature a "jewelry pack." The interior and exterior can be further customized to your every need through Aston Martin's Q program.
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to be released during the fourth quarter of this year.