The Aston Martin V12 Engine Myth You Shouldn't Believe

If you're a fan of Aston Martin, you'll remember the V12 that powered the company's most prominent vehicles through the late '90s and early 2000s. The iconic 450 horsepower motor was used in the DB7, DB9, DBS, Vanquish, and a host of race-winning touring cars. However, despite its success, the AM V12 is also the source of some nasty rumors. There is a long-standing myth that Aston's V12 is essentially just a pair of Ford's very good — but not supercar-level — Duratec V6s that have been laid end to end and bolted together.

On the face of it, the rumor has a lot of plausibility. Ford actually owned Aston Martin between 1991 and 2007. While this era saw Aston Martin produce some of its most iconic vehicles, take center stage in Bond movies, and court success on race tracks, it also saw a lot of standard Ford parts making it into high-end cars. There was also a Mondeo that looked suspiciously like the DB9 that actually did have a Duratec V6 under the hood along with a Ford Fusion (released as a Mondeo in the UK) a little later that borrowed heavily from Aston Martin's style.

Then there's the level of performance Aston Martin offered at the time, which adds yet more credibility to the suggestion. While current Astons are pushing things to the limit under the hood, older models weighed heavily on their looks. Casting aside any rose-tinted spectacles, 0 to 60 times on a DB7 were around six seconds, and the DB9 managed to get it just under five. This was, and still is, fast, but it was noticeably slower than similarly priced supercars of the era.