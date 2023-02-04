The Best Features Of The Aston Martin Vulcan

Aston Martin has a long history of producing groundbreaking cars, from the stunning classic DBR1 to the cutting-edge One-77 supercar. The One-77 was limited to just 77 examples, hence its name. Since then, however, the British outfit has built a number of further special edition cars based on its platform. One of those specials is the Vulcan, a track-only hypercar that combines elements of Aston Martin's racing program with the bones of its most exclusive road car.

The task for the Vulcan was simply to let the company's design teams loose to create something that didn't have to conform to any particular set of regulations. Since it's not road legal, there are no emissions or design regulations to worry about, and since it's not made for any particular racing series, there were no limits set on its power output. The result is one of the most extreme track day toys of the past decade, with even Aston Martin's press release calling it the company's "wildest ever car."