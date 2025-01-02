2025 Aston Martin Vantage Review: Please Make This The Next Bond Car

"A Formula one car is so unbelievably great," Maylander told me, "If I'm going half a second quicker than my race speed, they've not even trying. They don't feel it... Personally, I really like to drive the car on the limit because sometimes it's even easier to drive quick than to drive slow. But sometimes we really have to drive slow, 'cause we have to push the field together to line them up as quick as possible behind me, to give the marshals and everyone who's working on the track more time."

The outgoing Vantage's "F1 Edition" put down 528 horsepower from a 4.0-liter V8 built by AMG. Now, with a bit more help from Aston Martin, that engine can crank out an absurd 656 horsepower. Presumably, adding almost a quarter again the ponies helps Maylander stay ahead of the pack. Instead, Maylander emphasized the improved handling and communicative chassis as quite possibly being more important.

"For sure, horsepower-wise," he commented, "At the top, the power from 535 (PS) to 665, it's a huge, huge step. But now, with the wider chassis, with the wider wheelbase, it's a newly balanced car. That is really nice, it's always good to have a better performance, you feel it immediately. The feedback from the car to the person behind the steering wheel, you get really nice information about what's going on in the car. So that's important to make the right decisions on the steering wheel and the pedal."

