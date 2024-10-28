2025 Aston Martin Vanquish First Drive: All Other GTs Vanish In Comparison

Not many cars bring up the old childhood joy and revelry these days. Maybe hardcore pickup trucks, the occasional lightning-quick EV, and ridiculous supercars can spark those long-lost feelings. But in my youth, automotive obsession followed the typical story. Dad loved cars, trucks, motorcycles, dirt bikes... And so here, perhaps not quite unexpectedly, we are today.

Advertisement

Back in those days, dad and I had one car and one car only that we referred to as "THE car" above all others: the Aston Martin Vanquish. But actually, this story departs from traditional plotlines in a major way, because I grew up without movies or television to feed or fuel those burning desires.

One of the first films I ever saw in theaters, however, was Goldeneye, the first installment in Pierce Brosnan's quartet of James Bond movies. Goldeneye hooked me with action and adventure, and the BMWs that probably seemed like a peculiar pivot to other moviegoers never affected me adversely, because I simply lacked context.