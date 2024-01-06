Everything You Should Know About The One-Of-One Aston Martin Victor

Unless you are James Bond or have $100-$200,000 to spend on a vehicle, you probably don't have an Aston Martin parked in your garage. For buyers willing to pay even more, Aston Martin has leaned into its well-known association with British superspies and produced unique cars like the $3.4 million Continuation Edition DB5, which featured 007-inspired gadgetry like a smokescreen, a revolving license plate, and faux Browning machine guns in the front turn signals. The company only made 25 of this limited model for Bond hyperfans. Recently, though, Aston Martin crafted an even more exclusive model for an anonymous purchaser.

The 2020 Victor will be limited to a single production unit. It was named after Victor Gauntlett, the British oil industry executive who took over a struggling Aston Martin in 1980 and piloted the automaker through its industry revival and re-entry into motorsports.

The Victor was built by Aston Martin's Q division, which works with the company's most exclusive customers to build what its website calls "the ultimate expression of individuality," "more than a car," and "a piece of automotive art."