Everything You Should Know About The One-Of-One Aston Martin Victor
Unless you are James Bond or have $100-$200,000 to spend on a vehicle, you probably don't have an Aston Martin parked in your garage. For buyers willing to pay even more, Aston Martin has leaned into its well-known association with British superspies and produced unique cars like the $3.4 million Continuation Edition DB5, which featured 007-inspired gadgetry like a smokescreen, a revolving license plate, and faux Browning machine guns in the front turn signals. The company only made 25 of this limited model for Bond hyperfans. Recently, though, Aston Martin crafted an even more exclusive model for an anonymous purchaser.
The 2020 Victor will be limited to a single production unit. It was named after Victor Gauntlett, the British oil industry executive who took over a struggling Aston Martin in 1980 and piloted the automaker through its industry revival and re-entry into motorsports.
The Victor was built by Aston Martin's Q division, which works with the company's most exclusive customers to build what its website calls "the ultimate expression of individuality," "more than a car," and "a piece of automotive art."
The Victor's V12 engine makes 836 horsepower
The Victor was built by combining styling elements from throwback models like the Vantage roadster, the Vulcan, and the Valkyrie with a V12 engine based on the one used in the 750-horsepower One-77 supercar Aston Martin released in 2009. The Victor's naturally aspirated 7.3 liter V12 is capable of an even more astounding 836 horsepower and 614 lb-ft of torque, enough to slingshot the Victor from 0 to 60 in under three seconds and give it a top speed of more than 200 mph.
Those performance numbers are enabled by the generous use of lightweight materials like titanium and carbon fiber throughout. The Victor is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and the company claims it is the most powerful stick-shift car it has ever constructed. Vented Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes on all four wheels will help the anonymous buyer bring the Victor to a stop, and the F1-inspired steering wheel was borrowed from the Vulcan, complete with its array of electronic controls. The interior is finished in green leather and real walnut, and the seats have four-point racing harnesses, a necessity given the Victor's eye-bulging performance capabilities.
The rear suspension is driver-adjustable
Lifting the rear deck lid on the Victor allows the driver access to the exposed carbon-fiber struts and adjustable suspension dampers, as well as glass windows that allow a peek at the coil springs and other suspension components beneath the car. The Victor has twin exhausts in the rear of the door sills, a feature YouTuber James Walker (a.k.a. "Mr. JWW") appreciated with great joy in his test drive of the Victor around England's Silverstone circuit.
After Walker completed his laps around Silverstone and handed the keys back to Aston Martin's representatives, the car was turned over to its unnamed buyer, who took delivery of the car in Belgium. While little is known about the owner other than his country of origin, Motor Trend reported that "he's a real enthusiast, and he is happy to let a handful of people drive the Victor."
Stratstone refers to him as an "extremely passionate, anonymous Aston Martin enthusiast and collector" and reports that he paid between £4 and £5 million for his specially crafted supercar.